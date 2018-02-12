WORLD
2 MIN READ
UK, Irish leaders seek to break Northern Ireland stalemate
British Prime Minister Theresa May and her Irish counterpart Leo Varadkar discuss ways to revive Northern Ireland's Catholic-Protestant power-sharing government which collapsed a year ago.
UK, Irish leaders seek to break Northern Ireland stalemate
Britain's Prime Minister, Theresa May, speaks outside Stormont House, in Belfast, Northern Ireland on February 12, 2018. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
February 12, 2018

The British and Irish prime ministers met political leaders in Belfast on Monday, as the two main parties in Northern Ireland edged closer to unlocking a political stalemate that has left residents without a government for more than a year.

British Prime Minister Theresa May and her Irish counterpart, Leo Varadkar, held talks with the main parties in Northern Ireland's collapsed power-sharing administration: the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party and the Irish nationalists of Sinn Fein.

Northern Ireland's Catholic-Protestant power-sharing government has been suspended since January 2017, when it broke down amid a scandal over a botched green-energy project. The rift soon widened to broader cultural and political issues, with Sinn Fein demands for Irish-language protections seen as the main sticking point.

After a day in which Sinn Fein and the DUP met the British and Irish leaders, but not each other, both said that progress had been made.

"Good progress has been made and we will continue to work towards more progress," said DUP leader Arlene Foster.

RECOMMENDED

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald said, "we believe we are close to an agreement," adding, "We are not exactly there just yet."

"This is now a decisive phase of the process," she said. "This is the week for decision time."

The two parties have blamed each other for the impasse that threatens power-sharing, the key achievement of Northern Ireland's 1998 peace accord that ended decades of bloodshed.

Several UK-government-set deadlines to restore the Northern Ireland administration have passed without success, raising the specter that the British government might impose direct rule from London on Northern Ireland.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
South Africa orders Israeli envoy to leave over 'series of violations'
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case