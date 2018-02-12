The British and Irish prime ministers met political leaders in Belfast on Monday, as the two main parties in Northern Ireland edged closer to unlocking a political stalemate that has left residents without a government for more than a year.

British Prime Minister Theresa May and her Irish counterpart, Leo Varadkar, held talks with the main parties in Northern Ireland's collapsed power-sharing administration: the pro-British Democratic Unionist Party and the Irish nationalists of Sinn Fein.

Northern Ireland's Catholic-Protestant power-sharing government has been suspended since January 2017, when it broke down amid a scandal over a botched green-energy project. The rift soon widened to broader cultural and political issues, with Sinn Fein demands for Irish-language protections seen as the main sticking point.

After a day in which Sinn Fein and the DUP met the British and Irish leaders, but not each other, both said that progress had been made.

"Good progress has been made and we will continue to work towards more progress," said DUP leader Arlene Foster.