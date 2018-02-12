An Iraqi interior ministry official has said Daesh's leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi is alive and being treated at a field hospital in Syria after being wounded in an air strike.

"We have irrefutable information and documents from sources within the terrorist organisation that Al Baghdadi is still alive and hiding" in Syria's northeastern Jazira region, intelligence and counterterrorism department head Abu Ali al Basri was quoted as saying in the government daily As-Sabah on Monday.

Daesh retains a significant presence in the desert plains of northeastern Syria's Hasakeh province despite having lost most of its cross-border "caliphate" which once also covered a third of neighbouring Iraq.

Basri said that Baghdadi was suffering from "injuries, diabetes and fractures to the body and legs that prevent him from walking without assistance."

The Daesh chief had been wounded in "air raids against IS [Daesh] strongholds in Iraq," he said.