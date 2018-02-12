WORLD
2 MIN READ
Wounded Daesh chief 'alive' in Syria, Iraqi official says
Iraq's interior ministry official Abu Ali al Basri says there is "irrefutable information" that Abu Bakr al Baghdadi is "still alive and hiding" in Syria's northeastern Jazira region.
Wounded Daesh chief 'alive' in Syria, Iraqi official says
Daesh chief Abu Bakr al Baghdadi addresses worshippers at a mosque in northern Iraqi city of Mosul in this image taken from video released in July 2014. / AFP Archive
Baba UmarBaba Umar
February 12, 2018

An Iraqi interior ministry official has said Daesh's leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi is alive and being treated at a field hospital in Syria after being wounded in an air strike.

"We have irrefutable information and documents from sources within the terrorist organisation that Al Baghdadi is still alive and hiding" in Syria's northeastern Jazira region, intelligence and counterterrorism department head Abu Ali al Basri was quoted as saying in the government daily As-Sabah on Monday.

Daesh retains a significant presence in the desert plains of northeastern Syria's Hasakeh province despite having lost most of its cross-border "caliphate" which once also covered a third of neighbouring Iraq.

Basri said that Baghdadi was suffering from "injuries, diabetes and fractures to the body and legs that prevent him from walking without assistance."

The Daesh chief had been wounded in "air raids against IS [Daesh] strongholds in Iraq," he said.

RECOMMENDED

List of wanted militants

Iraqi authorities last week published a list of "internationally wanted terrorist leaders" headed by the self-proclaimed Daesh "caliph," born in 1971, under the name Ibrahim Awad Ibrahim Ali al Badri al Samarrai.

Last June, Russia said it had probably killed Baghdadi in a late May air raid near Raqqa in Syria, but later said it was still trying to verify his fate.

In September, a US military chief said the Daesh leader was still alive and probably hiding in eastern Syria's Euphrates Valley.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
South Africa orders Israeli envoy to leave over 'series of violations'
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case