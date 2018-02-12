TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey, African Union promise stronger ties at Istanbul conference
Turkey and members of the African Union Commission reaffirmed their desire to strengthen economic and commercial relations at the Turkey-Africa Second Ministerial Review Conference in Istanbul.
Turkey, African Union promise stronger ties at Istanbul conference
The Turkey-Africa second Ministerial Review Conference was held in Istanbul with 19 African countries in attendance. February 12, 2018 / AA
By Azaera Amza
February 12, 2018

Turkey and African Union countries on Monday agreed to have “a streamlined and focused" partnership, a joint statement said.

The Turkey-Africa 2nd Ministerial Review Conference was held in Istanbul with 19 African countries in attendance.

In a statement – titled The Second Ministerial Review Conference of African Union-Turkey Partnership – the member states said they discussed “further steps in order to enhance the cooperation between the African Union and Turkey.”

The African Union also welcomed an increase in the diplomatic representation between the African countries and Turkey.

TRT World 's Adesewa Josh reports. 

RECOMMENDED

Reaffirmation of stronger ties

Turkey currently has 41 embassies in African countries, up from only 12 in 2009. There are 33 African embassies in Ankara. Turkey aims to open embassies in all 54 African countries.

The importance of trade and investment between African countries and Turkey was also noted in the statement.

“We reiterated our desire to further strengthen economic and commercial relations through examining possibilities of removing tariffs and non-tariff barriers to trade by way of potentially concluding Trade and Economic Partnership Agreements.”

The statement said the member states also agreed to organise biennially forums such as Turkey-ECOWAS (Economic Community of West African States) Economic and Business Forum, which will be organised next week in Istanbul.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
South Africa orders Israeli envoy to leave over 'series of violations'
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case