Saudi women were allowed for the first time into a football stadium to watch a match between two local teams in January this year, as Saudi Arabia has begun to ease restrictions on women, spearheaded by the Kingdom's 32-year-old crown prince.

Last week, women fans filed into a stadium in the city of Riyadh, through family gates into family seating, marking again a significant moment for the kingdom."It means that I am human," secondary school teacher Nora told Sky News at a Riyadh derby game."No other one prevents me from doing what I want. No other one decides what I want. I am the one who decides," Nora said surrounded by women waving flags and cheering at the section of the stadium reserved for families. The kingdom has also announced that starting in June women will be allowed to drive, lifting the world's only ban on female drivers as part of a move to modernise Saudi Arabia. But as TRT World's Adefemi Akinsanya reports, there is still a long way to go.

Madeha al Ajroush has campaigned for years for women to have the right to drive.

She has been jailed in the past for driving her car in protest and defying the kingdom's ban on female drivers, Sky News reported.

Al Ajroush said she would be "ecstatic" when a ban on women driving is lifted, but it will be tainted with sadness.

"At 18 women usually automatically get behind the wheel and drive and do their errands," Al Ajroush said sitting in her car.