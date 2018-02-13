WORLD
3 MIN READ
Investigators search snow for clues to deadly Russian plane crash
Rescuers search through deep snow for body parts and debris following the disaster, the country's deadliest air crash since 2016.
Investigators search snow for clues to deadly Russian plane crash
An aerial picture taken in the Ramensky district on the outskirts of Moscow on February 12, 2018 shows emergency rescuers working at the site of the plane crash which occurred the day before. / AFP
By Asena Boşnak
February 13, 2018

Investigators on Monday begun examining a black box containing flight data about the Russian passenger plane which crashed near Moscow minutes after take-off, killing all 71 people on board.

Rescuers searched through deep snow for body parts and debris following the disaster, the country's deadliest air crash since 2016.

The Antonov An-148 plane went down in a snow-covered field, making it difficult to access, with emergency workers forced to reach the wreckage by foot or on snowmobiles.

Russia's Aviation Committee said the black box was recovered from the scene on Monday, adding that "some 400 pieces of the plane" have also been found.

TRT World'sStaci Bivens has more. 

The accident happened in Ramensky district around 70 kilometres (44 miles) southeast of Moscow on Sunday after the plane departed from Domodedovo airport outside the Russian capital and disappeared off the radar at 2:28 pm (11:28 GMT).

RECOMMENDED

Sixty-five passengers and six crew members were on board and all of them died, the Investigative Committee said.

Three victims were children, including a five-year-old girl.

The victims' remains were so damaged that genetic testing is required, investigators said.

The flight was operated by the domestic Saratov Airlines and was headed for the city of Orsk in the Orenburg region close to Russia's border with Kazakhstan.

On Monday, rescuers in dark uniforms trudged across the site in formation, using shovels to shift snow around 40 centimetres (16 inches) deep, an AFP video journalist saw.

The search, involving more than 1,000 people and 200 vehicles, could last "about a week", transport minister Maxime Sokolov said.

It was made difficult by the large wreckage site, spread over more than 30 hectares, heavy snow and difficult terrain.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
South Africa orders Israeli envoy to leave over 'series of violations'
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case