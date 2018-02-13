North Korea's leader said he wants to boost the "warm climate of reconciliation and dialogue" with South Korea after his high-level delegation returned from a visit to the South, as his foes reiterated the need to keep up maximum pressure and sanctions.

Kim Jong-un gave instructions for measures aimed at more inter-Korean engagement after his younger sister Kim Yo-jong led a three-day visit to the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, North Korea's state media reported on Tuesday.

It did not specify what those instructions were.

TRT World spoke to Joseph Kim in Seoul.

US endorses deeper engagement

The United States has appeared to endorse deeper post-Olympics engagement between the two Koreas that could lead to talks between Pyongyang and Washington.

US officials have also said international sanctions should be ramped up to push North Korea to give up its nuclear programme.

That sentiment was repeated by Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday, who said South Korean President Moon Jae-in had agreed it was necessary to keep up maximum pressure on North Korea.

Last year, North Korea conducted dozens of missile launches and its sixth and largest nuclear test in defiance of UN resolutions as it pursues its goal of developing a nuclear-armed missile capable of reaching the United States.