Turkey's operation Olive Branch in Syria enters fourth week
The operation has so far claimed lives of thirty-one Turkish soldiers and at least 60 Free Syrian Army members while Turkish army announced the number of YPG/PKK that have been neutralised during the Operation Olive Branch as 1,439.
Turkish-backed Free Syrian Army members walk as the sun sets in Eastern Afrin countryside, Syria, February 6, 2018. / Reuters
By Mazhar Ali
February 13, 2018

Turkey's Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, in northern Syria, has entered its fourth week.

Thirty-one Turkish soldiers have been killed and at least 60 Free Syrian Army members have died since the operation was launched on January 20.

On the other side, Turkish army announced the number of YPG terrorists that have been neutralised during the Operation Olive Branch as 1,439. But those on the frontline remain determined.

TRT World's Sara Firth reports.

