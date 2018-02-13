A group of young Afghan women in the deeply conservative western Herat province is breaking traditional barriers as their war torn country's first female coders in an overwhelmingly male-dominated tech field.

The game they created at the Code to Inspire computer training center in the city of Herat, the provincial capital, underscores Afghanistan's struggle to eradicate vast opium poppy fields ruled by the Taliban.

TRT World's Yasin Eken reports on the story.

For 20-year-old Khatera Mohammadi, one of the students at the center, it was more than just a game: "Fight against Opium" was based on her brother's real-life experience years ago as a translator for US troops in Helmand province and the stories he told her.

"Each time he came back home, he would tell us about the poppy fields, the terrible mine blasts, battling opium traffickers and drugs," Mohammadi recounted.

She and her colleagues at the center thought that if they create a game, it would raise awareness, especially among the young. It's not dropping bombs form planes or battling insurgent in the battlefields, but it's a way to combat drugs through a computer game.

In the game, with five supporting lives, an Afghan soldier mimics a real life mission in Helmand to clear out drugs. The soldier encounters various obstacles in the process: the enemy hiding in tall corn fields, land mines, drug traffickers and hidden heroin labs.

Afghanistan is the world's top cultivator of the poppy, from which opium and heroin are produced. The country produces more opium than all other countries combined, according to UN estimates. The southern provinces of Helmand and Kandahar are where most of the poppy fields are and where the majority of the production takes place while Herat lies along a key smuggling route to neighboring Iran and beyond.

The Taliban, who have been waging war against the Afghan government since 2001, are heavily involved in poppy growing, which has increased in recent years, all but halting government eradication efforts.

Mohammadi says she and her teammates completed the game in one month and her brother was the first person she showed it to. She declined to give her brother's name, fearing for his safety and the family's because he worked with American soldiers.