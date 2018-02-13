WORLD
Yemeni journalists find little space as conflict rages on
The war has also exacted a heavy toll on the country's economy, forcing millions out of jobs. For journalists, it's been particularly hard as the space to report on the conflict and other issues affecting Yemen shrinks.
For Adnan al Jaafari and many others journalists like him in Yemen, reporting became a mercenary's job after 2015. / TRTWorld
By Mazhar Ali
February 13, 2018

More than 9,200 people have been killed since the Saudi-led alliance joined the Yemen war in 2015, according to the World Health Organization, triggering what the United Nations has called the world's worst humanitarian disaster.

Another nearly 2,200 Yemenis have died of cholera amid deteriorating hygiene and sanitation conditions, the World Health Organisation says.  

The war has also exacted a heavy toll on the country's economy, forcing millions out of jobs.

For journalists, it's been particularly hard as the space to report on the conflict and shed light on the tragedy shrinks.

Adnan al Jaafari, a journalist who has reported on social issues and corruption for years, says he could not continue working in the profession 'with a clear conscience' without reporting on the issues Yemen is facing.

He found no takers for the kind of stories he wanted to do and switched to driving a taxi. 

TRT World's Abubakr al Shamahi reports. 

SOURCE:TRT World
