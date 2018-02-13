Pakistan bid farewell to its top rights advocate Asma Jahangir on Tuesday, with thousands cramming into a major cricket ground under tight security to grieve the diminutive woman described by many as the country's "moral compass" and "the street fighter".

Lawyers dressed in black blazers, leading politicians, intellectuals and activists joined citizens flooding Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium, where camera drones flew overhead as mourners accompanied the body with flowers and wreaths.

"Asma's death has created a wide gap that looks to be never filled," one attendee, college teacher Said Raheem Ul Haque, said as the service began.

Widely admired

Jahangir, who died of cardiac arrest on Sunday aged 66, was a lawyer who co-founded the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan and also served as United Nations Special Rapporteur on human rights in Iran.

She was widely admired in the international humanitarian community and was seen as a champion of the downtrodden in Pakistan, which has a troubled rights record.

In 2016, she protested against New Delhi's handling of a massive civil uprising in Indian-administered Kashmir, urging Indian civil society to help her demilitarise and free the disputed region from Indian rule.

Her death has sparked an outpouring of tributes from global human rights groups and political leaders, including United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres—who called her a "human rights giant"—and Pakistan's Nobel prize winner Malala Yousafzai.

Newspaper front pages have been dominated by accolades to "Asma the fearless," while social media has seen a tsunami of acclamations, with many questioning what Pakistan will do without her.