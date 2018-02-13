Egypt's former anti-graft chief was arrested on Tuesday, his lawyer said, the latest development in an upheaval that has roiled the country ahead of next month's presidential election.

The lawyer, Ali Taha, said Hesham Genena was arrested by police at his home in a Cairo suburb and was later handed over to military prosecutors for questioning.

The arrest came a day after the military said it would take action to safeguard its "honour and dignity" following incendiary comments by Genena in which he claimed in a television interview that former military chief of staff Sami Annan was in possession of documents incriminating the country's "leadership."

An assault on dissent

Genena, who was to be one of Annan's two top campaign aides, led Egypt's top watchdog agency until Abdel Fattah el Sisi fired him in 2016. He is the latest election-related casualty in what appears to be an intensifying campaign against dissent ahead of the vote.

On January 27, Genena was assaulted by three men near his home, sustaining serious eye and knee injuries. He told the AP in an interview last week that he suspected the attack was related to an appeal he planned to file the same day contesting the removal of Annan's name from the list of presidential hopefuls. Authorities said at the time that he was injured in a brawl following a car accident he was involved in.

In the TV interview, Genena had said the alleged documents are kept abroad and would be released if any harm came to Annan.

Annan himself was arrested by the military last month, days after he declared his intention to run for president. The military said he faced charges of incitement against the military and forgery. Genena said he feared for Annan's life in detention.

Annan was among a string of potentially serious challengers to the incumbent, general-turned-president Abdel Fattah el Sisi, to be arrested or forced out of the race.

Annan's son, Samir, distanced himself from Genena's comments. Speaking on a political talk show on Monday night, he said he trusted the armed forces and claimed that his father was being treated well at the military prison where he is kept.