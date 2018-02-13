After nearly five years in power with the promise of “defeating terrorism”, Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al Sisi ordered a major offensive called “Sinai Comprehensive Operation 2018” on Friday, involving the army, navy, air forces, border patrol and police in Sinai, the Nile Delta and the Western Desert, vowing to clear Egypt of its, what they call “terrorist elements”.

Egyptian officials have been fighting an insurgency on the peninsula for years. But the period after the 2013 coup by Sisi that ousted country's first democratically-elected president, Mohamed Morsi, and the ensuing crackdown and massacres on anti-coup protesters, saw a rise in violence in the area. Reports say that more than 1,700 terror attacks were conducted in the peninsula between 2013 and 2017, killing about 1,000 security personnel. Insurgencies also started in the Western Desert near Libya and the Nile Valley during that time. "Security and anti-terrorism" are key for Sisi, a former military commander who presents himself as a bulwark against militants as he looks set to seek re-election next year.

“It is a common tactic for authoritarian regimes to increase security in the wake of political events such as elections,” Numan Telci, a foreign policy researcher at the SETA Foundation, told TRT World. “The Sisi regime aims to use the security discourse in the election campaign and will try to legitimise its hold on power in the country.”

In addition to the elections, the Egyptian regime’s position on security and anti-terrorism in the region has ushered a period of increased military and security co-operation with neighbours Saudi Arabia, and even long-time foe Israel.

“Buffer zone” between Egypt and Israel

For nearly forty years, the Sinai has served as a kind of a buffer zone for the security interests of Israel and Egypt. The 1979 Peace Treaty between Israel and Egypt ended decades of warfare starting from the period of the establishment of Israel in 1948, wars in 1954, 1963 and 1973, with continuing tensions and low-intensity conflicts in between. The treaty ended the Israeli occupation of the peninsula, but left the territory only partially under Egyptian sovereignty. The treaty limits the number of troops and security personnel that Egypt can deploy on the peninsula without conferring to Israel. Furthermore, an international peacekeeping force, first under the auspices of the UN, and later the Multinational Force of Observers (MFO) remains on the peninsula as part of the treaty.

In 2014, Egypt started "clearing residents" from its border along the Gaza Strip by forcing families to move, with a small compensation and demolishing hundreds of homes to create a buffer zone, which it said was necessary to prevent the smuggling of arms from Gaza to militants in Sinai. Residents of Sinai on the other hand, saidthey relied on smuggling trade through the tunnels for their living.

The security emphasised by Sisi helps maintain Egypt’s military regime as well as the security buffer desired by Israel, particularly as a way to keep pressure on the Gaza Strip.

The New York Times revealed last week that the Israeli army had been carrying out covert air strikes on the peninsula, numbering more than 100 for more than two years, with the approval of the Egyptian government.

“We saw for the last few years, a stronger security co-ordination between Israel and Egypt, acknowledging that both countries have strong security interests along the border with Israel,” Nimrod Goren, head of the Mitvim Israeli Institute for Regional Foreign Policies told TRT World, explaining that the two states were finding ways to “accommodate the changes in the nature of their relations without putting it into writing.”

Bloomberg also reported in 2016 that Israel had been conducting drone strikes in Sinai for a few years, with Egypt’s permission due to security concerns regarding Daesh on the peninsula.

“The cooperation between Israel and Egypt has a secret nature as it would be widely opposed by Arab public opinion,” explained Telci.

“Egypt's policy toward Israel changed dramatically with the military coup of 2013. The nature of the relationship was similar to the Mubarak era. There was close but hidden co-operation in areas such as intelligence, security and foreign policy.”

The Bloomberg report was published soon after Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry had concluded a visit to Israel, the first by an Egyptian foreign minister in nine years, to offer Cairo’s help to revive peace talks with the Palestinians.

Regional “anti-terrorism” concerns

In October, Hamas, which had been running the Gaza Strip, announced that it would dissolve the administrative committee that it formed to manage Gaza's affairs. The decision allowed a unity government led by Fatah, Hamas' rival group in Palestine's West Bank, to control Gaza. The move was mainly driven by Egyptian efforts, according to Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem.