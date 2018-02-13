Thailand and the United States downplayed the presence of a Myanmar military officer at the opening on Tuesday of the largest annual joint military exercise in southeast Asia.

Myanmar's military has been accused of massive human rights violations in its crackdown on the Rohingya Muslim minority, who have fled by the hundreds of thousands to neighbouring Bangladesh. US lawmakers had demanded Myanmar's exclusion from the exercise.

"The truth is Myanmar is not a participant nation," US Ambassador to Thailand Glyn T. Davies told reporters at the Cobra Gold exercise in eastern Thailand.

"They're not part of the exercises here." He did not explain the Myanmar officer's attendance.