US intelligence chiefs said on Tuesday that Russian attempts to meddle in US politics are continuing unabated – and pose a threat to mid-term Congressional elections in November.

The heads of the CIA, FBI, NSA and three other spy agencies were unanimous in saying that Moscow's efforts to disrupt US politics are as strong as they were in 2016.

"Throughout the entire community, we have not seen any evidence of any significant change" in Russian behaviour, Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats told the Senate Intelligence Committee.

America's leading intelligence agencies concluded at the end of 2016 that Russian President Vladimir Putin had directed a broad intelligence effort to influence the presidential election that year to undermine the campaign of Democrat Hillary Clinton and boost Donald Trump's chances.

That effort included hacking and releasing emails and documents from the Clinton campaign, filling social media with posts and "news" items aimed at discrediting her, as well as targeting voter-registration operations and election databases.

Interference to continue?