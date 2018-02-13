Manbij is a bone of contention for both Turkey and the US – but why is the Syrian city so important to both countries?

Turkish and US troops, deployed alongside local fighters, have carved out rival areas of influence on Syria’s northern border.

To Ankara’s dismay, Washington allied itself with a force led by the YPG, a group which Turkey says is commanded by the same leaders overseeing the PKK armed campaign in its southeast.

The dispute has come to a head over the Syrian town of Manbij, where Turkey has threatened to drive out a YPG-led force as part of its ongoing Operation Olive Branch.