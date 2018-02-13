They are among hundreds of Colombians and Venezuelans brought in on a 12-hour trip over not-so-great roads, to ready the fragrant flowers for shipment to the United States.

Valentine's Day on February 14 is one of the times of year Americans spend the most on gifts. That means a bonanza for Colombia, which is the source of 74 percent of US flower imports. Last year, between January and November, Colombia's flower industry earned $1.3 billion.

Those working to prepare the roses see only the minimum wage $300 a month— but for Mendez and Perez and labourers like them from the border, that's far better than what they had been earning.