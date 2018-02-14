Thousands of Haitians shrugged off their daily struggles on Tuesday to celebrate Carnival in Port-au-Prince.

Wearing colourful costumes, Haitians danced on the street. Port-au-Prince's Carnival celebrations culminate on Shrove Tuesday, the last day of festivities before many Christians begin a period of fasting in the lead up to Easter.

Carnival in Haiti goes back to 1804 and not even the country's devastating 2010 earthquake was enough to eliminate celebrations.