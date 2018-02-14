A politically-connected business dynasty that moved to South Africa from India, the Gupta family finds itself at the centre of many of the scandals that have dogged President Jacob Zuma's administration.

A day after the ruling ANC ordered Zuma out of office, the Guptas' prominent role in his presidency was highlighted on Wednesday as elite crime-busters raided the family's mansion in Johannesburg.

Who are the Guptas?

The family is headed by Ajay, Atul and Rajesh ("Tony") Gupta, three brothers from the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

Led by Atul, they arrived in South Africa in 1993 as white-minority apartheid rule crumbled, a year before Nelson Mandela won the country's first democratic elections.

As the country opened up to foreign investment, the Guptas - previously small-scale businessmen in India - built a sprawling empire involved in computers, mining, media, technology and engineering.

The New Age, an ardently pro-Zuma newspaper, was launched in 2010, and the 24-hour news channel ANN7 took to the airwaves in 2013 with a similar editorial slant.

They had developed close links with the ruling African National Congress (ANC) party focussing particularly on Zuma, well before he became president in 2009.

What ties the Guptas to Zuma?

Zuma's son Duduzane was a director of the Gupta-owned Sahara Computers, named after their hometown of Saharanpur, and has been involved with several of the family's other companies.

Zuma's third wife Bongi Ngema and one of his daughters have also been in the employ of the Guptas.

Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas claimed in March 2015 that the Guptas had offered him the post of finance minister, in return for obeying the family's instructions - for which he would allegedly be paid 600 million rand ($50 million).

Backbench ANC lawmaker David van Rooyen was then revealed to have visited the Guptas' home the night before his brief appointment as finance minister on December 9, 2015.

Both the Guptas and Zuma, who has described the brothers as friends, deny any wrongdoing.

Tied in knots

Perhaps one of the most colourful Gupta-linked incidents related to a family wedding in 2013.