The first aid convoy since November entered the Syrian opposition enclave of Eastern Ghouta on Monday, the UN said, after intensive bombardment by the regime killed more than 250 civilians last week.

"First UN and Syrian Red Crescent inter-agency convoy this year crossed conflict lines to Nashabieh in Eastern Ghouta to deliver food, health and nutrition supplies for 7,200 people in the besieged enclave," the UN humanitarian affairs office said.

Some 400,000 people live in the enclave outside Damascus where they have been under siege by regime fores since 2013, facing severe food and medicine shortages.

Violence surged in the two big remaining opposition-controlled areas of Idlib and Eastern Ghouta more than a week ago, with hundreds being killed and injured in Syrian and Russian air strikes.

Six days ago, the UN called for a ceasefire in a humanitarian initiative that was rapidly derailed by an even more intense bombardment.