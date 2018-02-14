The Russian parliament is working on a bill to regulate private military companies, a senior lawmaker said on Wednesday after reports that an unknown number of Russian military contractors were killed in a US strike in Syria.

Retired Gen. Vladimir Shamanov, head of the defence committee in the lower house of Russia's parliament, said the government needs to oversee private military contractors.

"The state must be directly involved in issues related to the life and health of our citizens," he said in remarks carried by Russian news agencies.

Media reports said Russian private contractors were part of pro-Syrian regime forces that attacked US-backed fighters in the Deir Ezzor province in eastern Syria on February 7 and faced a ferocious US counterattack. At least four Russian citizens have been killed, according to their associates, and reports of more casualties have been trickling in.

Along with the Russian military, which has waged a military campaign in Syria backing the regime since 2015, thousands of Russians have also reportedly fought there as private contractors. The private fighters allowed the Kremlin to keep the official death toll from its campaign in Syria low, helping to avoid negative publicity about Russia's involvement in Syria as President Vladimir Putin runs for re-election in the country's March 18 presidential vote.

TRT World spoke with Dan Ashby in Moscow for the latest.