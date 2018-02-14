For both genders, the majority of radicalisation drivers result from stunted development, economic stagnation, social disunity, and relative depravation. Yet all of these are worsened by gender inequality. The extent to which women in West Asia and North Africa (WANA) region are particularly disadvantaged, is exemplified in the global gender gap index. In 2016, the region registered the world’s widest gap at 40 per cent, which will take 356 years to close based on current trends.

There is an increasing awareness of gender within the radicalisation processes, however, and more and more scholarship highlights the link between gender inequality and certain radicalisation drivers. Unfortunately, little more than lip service has been offered towards putting such findings into practice.

Addressing entrenched socio-economic radicalisation drivers requires large-scale systemic changes and significant shifts in policy and attitude – which governments and those in power are unwilling to enact. Instead, leaders turn to increased hard security approaches such as arrests and increased surveillance.

In doing so, they overlook the desperate need for soft security measures which involve educational reforms, an opening of public spaces and civic engagement, economic stimulation, and a mitigation of widespread corruption and nepotism. Throughout all of these measures, gender equality and support for women need to be taken into account.

Recognising the signs of early radicalisation

Naturally, every extremist fighter or suicide bomber has a mother. It seems an extraordinary oversight and missed opportunity not to explore the relationship further.

Work in WANA has shown that women have in-depth insights into community dynamics, ideological patterns, and behavioural trends that differ from those available to men. Furthermore, within families, mothers are often able to recognise early signs of radicalisation including anger, anxiety, withdrawal and socialising with a new group of friends.

Recent research published by the West Asia–North Africa (WANA) Institute also found that mothers were often the main force behind the return of Jordanian fighters from Syria. Perhaps if those mothers had been better supported and informed, they may have been able to stop their child’s decision to go in the first place.

This is why Women Without Borders, a research-based advocacy and PR organisation based in Austria, founded the Sisters Against Violent Extremism (SAVE) programme. It is one of the first programmes to actively engage with and support mothers in the struggle against extremist rhetoric and violence.