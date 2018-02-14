South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) said the country can no longer continue waiting for President Jacob Zuma to quit and that it will back an opposition-led no-confidence vote in the country's parliament to oust its former leader.

But barely an hour after the ANC's treasurer general, Paul Mashatile made the announcement, the embattled Zuma broke his silence on Wednesday in a live interview with state broadcaster SABC as the nation awaited word on whether he would obey a ruling party order to leave office.

He said that he did not know why he was being recalled by the party and that he had done nothing wrong.

"I need to be furnished on what I have done. Unfortunately, no one has been able to provide what I have done," he said.

Zuma went further to say that he was being unfairly treated and that party leaders had not followed the right protocol to discipline him.

He accused the party's leadership of spending more time on getting rid of him rather than focusing on implementing the party's policies.

The announcement that the party would back an opposition-sponsored no-confidence motion was made at a press conference in Cape Town, by the ANC's treasurer general, Paul Mashatile.

He said that the vote in parliament to remove scandal-tainted Zuma would be held on Thursday and that he expected the party's leader Cyril Ramaphosa to be elected as president.

The motion had been scheduled for February 22, but the ruling party joined opposition leaders in pushing for the date to be moved to this week in a rare show of unity among rival political factions.

“The NEC (National Executive Committee) of ANC has decided to recall president President Zuma and the deadline is today. We have asked the chief whip to proceed with the motion of no confidence tomorrow in parliament so that President Zuma is then removed, so that we can proceed to elect President Ramaphosa as the president of the republic.”

He said it was clear to the ANC that “we can no longer continue waiting”.

He said he hoped that Ramaphosa will be able to deliver the State of the Nation Address before the annual budget speech next week.

Speaking at the same press conference the ANC’s chief whip in parliament, Jackson Mthembu said that the ideal situation would have been for the ANC to present its own motion, but because opposition parties had refused to withdraw their motion, the ANC would seek to make some amendments to the existing motion.

He said it was likely that the motion would be voted on Thursday and that opposition parties had been approached.

Mthembu said that if Zuma were to resign before that, lawmakers would elect a new president immediately.