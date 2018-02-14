WORLD
1 MIN READ
Rehabilitation centre in Syria helps ex-Daesh fighters
Centre gives hope to many families whose members joined Daesh, but staff says there are probably thousands more in Syria, who won't have access to the program.
Rehabilitation centre in Syria helps ex-Daesh fighters
Khalil Abdulghabour huging his friend, also a former DAESH member / TRTWorld
Haris BuljubasicHaris Buljubasic
February 14, 2018

After the defeat of the terrorist group, Khalil Abdulghabour, who was forced to join Daesh as a child, started taking courses at a new rehabilitation centre for former Daesh members. 

After several months he successfully completed the course and is thankful for the support he got.

Khalil was one of more than 100 people taking courses at the centre located in Jarabulus city of Syria.

RECOMMENDED

What stood out for him, was becoming fully aware of how he was misused by Daesh.

TRT World'sAhmed al Burai reports from Syria.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
South Africa orders Israeli envoy to leave over 'series of violations'
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case