Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Wednesday his government was "stable" and criticised the police investigation against him after detectives recommended his indictment for corruption, prompting calls for him to resign.

Netanyahu said the police probe against him was like "Swiss cheese, full of holes".

"I can reassure you that the coalition is stable," Netanyahu said at an event in Tel Aviv, again making clear he had no intention of resigning.

"Neither me nor anyone else has plans for elections. We're going to continue to work together for the good of Israeli citizens until the end of the term."

Netanyahu's lawyer, Amit Hadad, said police recommendations of corruption charges against the prime minister are based on "false" statements.

TRT World's Soraya Lennie has the latest from Jerusalem.

The recommendations marked a dramatic ending to a months-long investigation into allegations that Netanyahu accepted tens of thousands of dollars in lavish gifts from a Hollywood mogul and offered to give preferential treatment to a newspaper publisher in exchange for favorable coverage. Netanyahu has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

In live TV address to the nation, Netanyahu said the police recommendations against him will "end with nothing," adding his lengthy political career has been solely "for the good of the nation."

Netanyahu accused police of being on a witch hunt against him and vowed to remain in office. He wrapped up by vowing to stay in office and run for re-election.