TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Tillerson to discuss Afrin operation and YPG during Turkey visit
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on an official visit to Turkey on February 15-16.
Tillerson to discuss Afrin operation and YPG during Turkey visit
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's assurances over the YPG did not convince Turkey. / Reuters
By Alican Tekingunduz
February 14, 2018

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on an official visit to Turkey on February 15-16, the Foreign Ministry said Wednesday.

Tillerson will also meet Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and exchange views on international and bilateral relations, according to a statement from the ministry.

The chief of the US diplomacy will also be received by Erdogan, the statement added.

RECOMMENDED

Tillerson arrived in Amman, Jordan late Tuesday as part of a wider Middle East tour that has already taken him to Egypt and Kuwait.

Following his departure from Jordan, the US secretary of state is scheduled to visit both Lebanon and Turkey.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Israel bombs multiple sites in Lebanon amid fears of US attacks on Iran
How Biden admin diplomats in Israel blocked early warning of 'Apocalyptic Wasteland' in Gaza
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
Iran wants deal, US 'armada' bigger than Venezuela raid — Trump
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
South Africa orders Israeli envoy to leave over 'series of violations'
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case