WORLD
3 MIN READ
German FM says Serbia must accept Kosovo independence to join EU
Serbia aims to join the EU by 2025, a date set by Brussels as it looks to bring Western Balkan nations into its fold.
German FM says Serbia must accept Kosovo independence to join EU
File photo shows German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel speaking during the 11th Annual International Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) Conference in Tel Aviv, Israel January 31, 2018. / Reuters
By Asena Boşnak
February 15, 2018

Serbia will need to accept the independence of Kosovo, its former province, in order to join the European Union, German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said in Pristina late on Wednesday.

Kosovo declared independence 10 years ago, almost a decade after NATO bombed Serb forces to halt the killing and expulsion of ethnic Albanians from the region during a 1998-99 counter-insurgency war.

"If Serbia wants to move toward the European Union, the building of the rule of law is a primary condition, but naturally also the acceptance of Kosovo's independence," Gabriel said during a joint press conference with Kosovo's Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj.

"That is a central condition to take the path toward Europe."

Gabriel said he had given the same message to Serbian officials in Belgrade earlier on Wednesday.

Serbia aims to join the EU by 2025, a date set by Brussels as it looks to bring Western Balkan nations into its fold.

RECOMMENDED

Serbian officials are hoping recognition of Kosovo will not be a key condition for EU membership, and the defence minister, Aleksandar Vulin, said Belgrade and Pristina should partition Kosovo.

Gabriel said his country would help to get Kosovo recognised by the five EU member states that have yet to do so - Spain, Romania, Cyprus, Greece and Slovakia.

"Naturally, enabling membership of the European Union is the end goal. One of the conditions for that will be to persuade the five European Union countries which don't recognise Kosovo that such a recognition makes sense because Kosovo will never again be a part of Serbia."

"Membership of the European Union is a win-win situation for all," he said.

Kosovo has been recognised by 115 countries, including 23 of the 28 EU members. Its UN membership has been blocked by Serbia's allies Russia and China. Around 120,000 Serbs who live in Kosovo still consider Belgrade their capital, and they are financially supported by Serbia.

Germany, one of the first countries to recognise Kosovo's independence along with the United States, France and the United Kingdom, remains one of the biggest investors in Kosovo.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Former CNN star journalist Don Lemon arrested over ICE protests
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan