The political and economic crisis in Venezuela may be the worst that the hemisphere has seen in modern history.

Thousands of people need medical aid but face difficulties obtaining basic supplies due to severe shortages.

According to the Pharmaceutical Federation of Venezuela, the country is experiencing a 95 percent shortage in medicines needed to treat high-cost diseases like cancer.

In the absence of medication, President Nicolas Maduro has launched what he calls an "ancestral health plan" to treat diseases with herbs and natural products.