Jacob Zuma resigned as President of South Africa on Wednesday, heeding orders by the governing African National Congress (ANC) to bring an end to his nine scandal-plagued years in power.

In a 30-minute farewell address to the nation, 75-year-old Zuma nonetheless said he disagreed with the way the ANC had shoved him towards an early exit after the election of Cyril Ramaphosa as party president in December.

Zuma, besieged by sleaze and graft scandals throughout his nine tumultuous years in power, said it was "unfair" the African National Congress had told him to resign, mainly because his comrades had not followed proper party procedure.

TRT World's Lynsey Chutel reports from Johannesburg.

To South Africans who have suffered economic stagnation and national embarrassment under Zuma, it was yet more evidence of a leader unable to look beyond the byzantine inner workings of Africa's oldest liberation movement to consider the greater good of Nelson Mandela's 'Rainbow Nation'.

As recently as August, after loyal lawmakers helped him defeat a no-confidence vote brought by the opposition, he cracked jokes and broke into song with a cheering crowd outside the South African parliament.

Six months later, he was forced to resign after the ANC's parliamentary caucus told him it would help the opposition sack him on Thursday via yet another no-confidence vote.