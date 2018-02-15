Cyril Ramaphosa was elected South Africa's president in a parliamentary vote on Thursday after scandal-ridden Jacob Zuma resigned on orders from the ruling African National Congress.

Ramaphosa was elected unopposed, but the election came only after the opposition Economic Freedom Fighters members walked out of the session, claiming that the entire parliament which had failed to hold Zuma to account, did not have the authority to elect a president.

Its firebrand leader Julius Malema said the parliament should be dissolved and a new election called.

Addressing parliament, Ramaphosa thanked all the members of parliament for electing him.

He said he was humbled and would seek to work with all political parties.

“When one is elected in this type of position you basically become a servant of the people of South Africa. I would seek to execute that task with humility, with faithfulness and with dignity as well. That is what I will seek to do as well.”

He said he would seek to address the issues that had dogged the administration of his predecessor, especially corruption, and that he was willing to work with opposition parties.

Mmusi Maimane, the leader of South Africa’s largest opposition party the Democratic Alliance said, “I want you to know that if you act in the interest of the people of South Africa, we will cooperate as best as we can to assist in that mission.”

Opposition leaders in general congratulated Ramaphosa on his election, but warned they would be holding him to account and urged him to address the economic woes of the country.

"Defiant in defeat" and "Going, Going, Gone" were some of the newspaper headlines that captured Zuma's reluctance to leave early on Thursday morning.

"South Africa's long nightmare is over," read the headline of an analysis on online news site Daily Maverick.

The foundation set up to guard the legacy of the late anti-apartheid icon Nelson Mandela said on Thursday Zuma's resignation brought to an end "a painful era for the country."

The ANC hailed Zuma's decision to resign.

