Once I frantically called Asma to get her advice on a decision and she said, “Bachoo, jab mein chali jaoon gayee tou kya karo gay, woh karo” (Kiddo, do what you would do if I were gone).

I laughed it off and she did sort it out. It never crossed my mind that this day would eventually come. She was our excuse, our insurance policy, the banyan tree to hide behind after messing up.

Many of us who are part of the human rights movement in Pakistan did not have to do the hard bits – the dangerous stuff – and we ignored the misery with a clear conscience since there was Asma for that. It was in masterly hands, being taken care of. The victims she stood up for have been orphaned, and our cowardice will now be spotlighted.

To explain the full impact of the Pakistani lawyer and human rights activist, Asma Jahangir, to a non-Pakistani is difficult. Beyond words of high praise, by now uttered all around the world from the Secretary General United Nations (UN) to Malala to Jeremy Corbyn and small human rights groups in Bengal.

No country in South Asia has an Asma parallel and very few in the world do. It could have been Aang San Suu Ki before her fall from grace in the ethnic cleansing of the Rohingya.

Pakistan makes up for an absence of institutions by relying on larger than life, extraordinary individuals. Asma was a product of the unique era of 1980s Pakistan – a repressive, misogynist dictatorship under General Zia ul Haq.

She died one day before the 35th anniversary of the historic debut protest by the Women’s Action Forum on February 12, 1983 on the Mall Road, Lahore.

There were public floggings and executions going on at the time, and women had to produce four Muslim eye witnesses to prove rape or else be charged with adultery. Political activity had been banned, and a group of young women burning dupattas and challenging the regime in the heart of the country was unthinkable. The Zia ul Haq regime jailed Asma - however the damage had been done. As always, she had thrown the first punch and taken the first blow, reassuring everyone that we are not made of glass. The fight thereafter becomes significantly easier

Thousands of men and women publicly prayed together at the funeral of Asma Jahangir on Tuesday; this was the first time this had happened in Pakistan's second largest city, Lahore. It was another ceiling shattered by Asma. However, it did not seem like a protest or an act of heroic courage. It was simply down to the idea that leaving the women at home to privately mourn Asma was unimaginable, and no quibbling mullah or petty bureaucrat would have dared to say otherwise - not on that day.

This normalisation of courage and fairness and the seemingly unimaginable was Asma’s life. Being the first female president of the Supreme Court Bar Association was of course unimaginable; however so was smoking beedis in the “men’s” bar room and holding court.

Asma looked as natural in her role as the United Nations Special Rapporteur as she did while navigating – in Punjabi – the complicated space of lawyers’ politics. Asma’s first battle and victory came as a nineteen-year-old petitioner challenging the military dictatorship of General Yahya Khan in 1970.

There has been a cost to this life that she chose.