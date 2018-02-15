Chinese telecoms equipment group ZTE Corp hit back on Thursday against concerns from US lawmakers that it is a vehicle for Chinese espionage, saying it was a trusted partner of its US customers, state news agency Xinhua reported.

China is trying to gain access to sensitive US technologies and intellectual properties through telecommunications companies, academia and joint business ventures, US senators and spy chiefs warned on Tuesday.

Republican Senator Richard Burr, chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said he was concerned about the ties to the Chinese government of Chinese telecoms companies like Huawei Technologies Co Ltd and ZTE.

“ZTE is proud of the innovation and security of our products in the US market,” Xinhua cited a ZTE spokesman as saying.

The company takes cybersecurity and privacy seriously, has always adhered to laws and remains a trusted partner of US suppliers and customers, the company added.

“As a publicly traded company, we are committed to adhering to all applicable laws and regulations of the US, work with carriers to pass strict testing protocols, and adhere to the highest business standards,” it said.