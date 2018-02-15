The arrest of Egypt’s ex-top auditor and anti-corruption campaigner Hisham Genena seems to be the latest move in President Abdel Fatah al Sisi’s efforts to eliminate his major critics and opponents in the run up to this year's general elections set to take place in March.

Genena, who recently announced he would be the running mate of ex-presidential hopeful and ex-military general Sami Anan, finds himself in military detention after he was arrested from his home on February 13, according to a statement from his lawyers.

Genena’s arrest is believed to be linked to recent reports in the US-based Huffington Post that he has access to top-secret documents that allegedly prove the army’s role in causing social unrest following the 2011 uprising against former president Hosni Mubarak.

Genena threatened to release these documents if Anan, who is currently also under arrest, is subjected to bad treatment or torture during his detention.

Earlier this year, Genena and Anan launched a campaign criticising the current presidency and vowed to eliminate corruption from Egypt’s armed forces and civil institutions. Genena was also badly injured on January 27 this year when he was attacked by a group of men near his home in what some have deemed a politically motivated assault.

While Anan’s emergence as an anti-corruption crusader is new, Genena’s is not. So who is Hisham Genena? And why is he significant in Egyptian politics?

The backstory

Genena became a household name in Egypt when controversy erupted in 2016 after President Sisi issued a decision to detain and fire him from his position as head of the Accountability State Authority (ASA), the country’s central auditing agency, on charges of publicising false news and claims, based on the statement he made about corruption costs in state institutions reaching 600 billion Egyptian pounds over four years. At the time this figure would have equalled $68 billion, but since the currency flotation in the same year this figure is closer to $35 billion now.

Genena himself had only held the position since 2012. He was previously a police officer, but served as a senior judge for 34 years after his time in the police force.

In 2016, following his arrest and subsequent release after being handed a one-year suspended prison sentence, Genena told local reporters that the figure he had initially quoted only accounted for the years of 2012-2015. In an interview at the time, Genena said, “The number is correct, and it constitutes only a simple part of the corruption in state sectors and ministries during four years marked by the beginning of 2012 until the end of 2015. The real numbers are horrifying as they far exceed LE600 billion. We have documents that confirm everything we announced. The technical committee of the ASA made very accurate calculations and analyses of the corruption costs in every ministry and sector. This is very difficult for anyone to do, even for professors at universities, as it requires accumulated experience that only comes through practice.”

Sisi’s move to arrest and detain Genena in 2016 came after a presidential decree in 2015 that granted him the right to dismiss heads and members of regulatory organisations and independent bodies, despite such organisations historically being protected by the constitution.

At the time, Genena was accused by pro-government and state-owned news outlets of being an Islamist because he was appointed by Sisi’s predecessor, Mohamed Morsi. Despite these claims, there has been no evidence to suggest Genena was speaking on behalf of any political agenda.