Turkey said on Thursday it had demanded that the United States expel the YPG from the ground forces it backs in Syria (Syrian Democratic Forces-SDF) underscoring the widening gulf between the NATO allies since Ankara launched Operation Olive Branch in northwestern Syria's Afrin last month.

"We demanded this relationship be ended, I mean we want them to end all the support given to the Syrian arm of PKK, the YPG," Turkish Defence Minister Nurettin Canikli told reporters in a briefing in Brussels, a day after meeting US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on the sidelines of a NATO meeting.

"We demanded this structure be removed from SDF," he said.

Speaking with reporters on the sidelines of the NATO meeting, US Secretary of Defense James Mattis said his talks with his Turkish counterpart were open and honest, but acknowledged the differences.

Mattis also said that Washington is finding “common ground” with Ankara on Syria amid a Turkish-led operation in Afrin in northwestern Syria.

Mattis’ remarks came after he met Turkish Defence Minister Nurettin Canikli at the NATO headquarters on Wednesday.

"But throughout this, the one that has marked our communication is absolute honesty and transparency with one another... We continue to collaborate on ways to ensure their legitimate concerns are addressed," Mattis added.

Calling the talks with his Turkish counterpart Canikli “absolutely open and honest,” he said that the two countries would continue discussing what they can do together.