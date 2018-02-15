Arsenal's hopes of Europa League glory will be tested in the last 32 by Swedish minnows Ostersunds, ironically coached by the only English manager left in European competition and founded in the same month Arsene Wenger took over the Gunners.

The Swedish team reached the knockout stage this stage by competing with teams including Galatasaray, Hertha Berlin, PAOK and Athletic Bilbao.

Tonight, football fans will watch match between the smallest club in the UEFA and one of the strongest.