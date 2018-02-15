Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that the US has turned Syria into a stockpile of weapons and Moscow had thought of the increasing human death toll in the war-ravaged country when it intervened in the conflict in 2015, according to Hurriyetreport.

Responding to a question by a pro-YPG/PKK journalist about Moscow's involvement in the Syrian conflict, Zaharova said, “Do you know how many years of nightmare Syria has endured? Tens of thousands of people were rendered mentally ill due to the war."

"Have you just woken up? Where were you before? Did you not know that there was a nightmare in Syria?"

The Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman further said, that maybe CNN International's correspondent Christiane Amanpour should be asked about the US role in the bloodshed in Syria, so Washington can answer why it had been stockpiling weapons in Syria for so many years.

US 'sending new weapons to Kurds' across Iraq

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zaharova also accused the US of arming "Kurdish militias" across Iraq.

She said, “Provoking Turkey, Americans keep sending the Kurds new and new convoys with weapons across the territory of Iraq."