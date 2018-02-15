A Turkish group in Germany said Thursday it was taking legal action against a lawmaker of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) who defamed the ethnic minority as "camel drivers".

The latest controversy sparked by the anti-Islam and anti-immigration AfD party came as Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim met Chancellor Angela Merkel on a visit aimed at healing frayed relations.

The AfD, which entered Germany's parliament with almost 13 percent of the vote last September, often makes headlines with hate speech before usually backing away from the most incendiary comments.

President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said he condemned extremist politicians who make "ruthlessness and hatred ... their strategy".

A lawmaker in the formerly communist eastern heartland of the party, Andre Poggenburg, on Wednesday, attacked Turkish immigrants over criticism of German plans for a new "homeland" ministry.

"Are they crazy?" he told several hundred mostly-male AfD supporters in Nentmannsdorf, a village near Dresden.

"These camel drivers should go back to where they belong, far beyond the Bosphorus, to their mud huts and multiple wives."

He also labelled dual passport holders with Turkish roots as "landless rabble we don't want here anymore," sparking shouts of "deport them!" from the crowd.

Gokay Sofuoglu, chairman of the Turkish Community in Germany organisation, which represents the three-million-strong minority, said it would take legal action under hate speech laws.

Prosecutors in Dresden said they had launched a preliminary investigation.