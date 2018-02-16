Kosovo will celebrate the 10th anniversary of its declaration of independence from Serbia on Saturday, February 17.

Serbia effectively lost control over Kosovo in 1999, after NATO bombed Serb forces to halt the killing and expulsion of ethnic Albanians from the region during a 1998-99 counter-insurgency war.

Kosovo has been recognised by 115 countries, including 23 of the 28 EU members. Its UN membership has been blocked by Serbia's allies Russia and China.