The body of a Filipino housemaid found stuffed into a freezer in an abandoned apartment in Kuwait was flown home to her grieving family on Friday, as attention focused on the plight of millions of mostly poor Filipinos toiling abroad.

As Joanna Daniela Demafelis' remains were wheeled to the Manila airport's cargo bay, her sister broke into tears and embraced the casket before being pulled back and consoled. Her brother wept quietly, speechless and overwhelmed by emotion.

"I hope my sister will be given justice," brother, Jojit told reporters.

Demafelis' body was found recently in a Kuwait City apartment that had reportedly been abandoned for more than a year.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said her body bore torture marks and there were indications she was strangled.

Her death is the latest overseas tragedy to befall a worker from the Philippines, a major labour exporter with about a tenth of its 100 million people working abroad.

The workers have been called the country's heroes because the income they send home has propped up the Southeast Asian nation's economy for decades, accounting for about 10 percent of annual gross domestic product.

Philippine officials are under increasing pressure to do more to monitor the safety of its worldwide diaspora of mostly housemaids, construction workers and labourers.

There are also calls for the government to boost employment and living standards at home, where nearly one in four people live in poverty so that fewer people need to find work abroad.

Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano stood with the Demafelis family at the airport Friday and said a prayer.

"Very tragic"

"Her death is very tragic but will also be a rallying point for all of the government agencies to be more aggressive abroad in helping our OFWs (overseas Filipinos) be protected," Cayetano told reporters, using the acronym for overseas foreign workers.