An Istanbul court on Friday handed down aggravated life sentences to six journalists for their links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey, a judicial source said.

Nazli Ilicak, Ahmet Altan, Mehmet Altan, Fevzi Yazici, Yakup Simsek and Sukru Tugrul Ozsengul were convicted for attempting to overthrow the constitutional order, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on talking to the media.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the failed coup of July 15, 2016 that claimed the lives of more than 250 people and injured nearly 2,200 others.

Police arrest 22 FETO suspects across Turkey

At least 22 suspects were arrested across Turkey for alleged links to the FETO, said a police source on Friday.