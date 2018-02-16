Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri told a US envoy on Friday that Lebanon rejects current proposals over the disputed marine borders with Israel, state media said.

Acting Assistant US Secretary of State David Satterfield also met Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil and Prime Minister Saad al Hariri on Friday.

"What is proposed is unacceptable," Lebanon's NNA cited Berri as saying in a meeting with Satterfield.

This was an apparent reference to a maritime demarcation line proposed by US diplomat Frederic Hof in 2012.

The line would give Lebanon around two-thirds and Israel around one-third of a disputed triangular area of sea of around 860 square kilometres (330 square miles).