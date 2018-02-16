WORLD
2 MIN READ
Lebanon rejects US proposal on disputed waters with Israel
US diplomat Frederic Hof had previously proposed a maritime demarcation line that would give Lebanon around two-thirds and Israel around one-third of a disputed triangular area of sea of around 860 square kilometres.
Lebanon rejects US proposal on disputed waters with Israel
Lebanese Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil meets with Acting Assistant US Secretary of State David Satterfield in Beirut, Lebanon February 16, 2018 / Reuters
Haris BuljubasicHaris Buljubasic
February 16, 2018

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri told a US envoy on Friday that Lebanon rejects current proposals over the disputed marine borders with Israel, state media said.

Acting Assistant US Secretary of State David Satterfield also met Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil and Prime Minister Saad al Hariri on Friday.

"What is proposed is unacceptable," Lebanon's NNA cited Berri as saying in a meeting with Satterfield.

This was an apparent reference to a maritime demarcation line proposed by US diplomat Frederic Hof in 2012.

The line would give Lebanon around two-thirds and Israel around one-third of a disputed triangular area of sea of around 860 square kilometres (330 square miles).

RECOMMENDED

A source in Berri's camp said Satterfield came with "a new plan ... after the American side became convinced" that Lebanon would not accept the Hof line.

It is unclear exactly what the new US suggestion to Lebanon regarding the disputed waters involves.

Berri insisted during the meeting with Satterfield that the maritime border should be drawn up through a tripartite committee that stemmed from a 1996 ceasefire, NNA said.

He said he wanted to see a similar process as produced the UN-demarcated Blue Line border between the two countries, which marks Israel's military withdrawal from southern Lebanon in 2000.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Former CNN star journalist Don Lemon arrested over ICE protests
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan