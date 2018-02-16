A Russian Internet agency and more than a dozen Russians interfered in the 2016 US election campaign in a multi-pronged effort to support Donald Trump and disparage rival Hillary Clinton, the US Special Counsel said in an indictment on Friday.

The charges by the office of Robert Mueller described a conspiracy that started in 2014 to disrupt the US election by people who adopted false online personas to push divisive messages, travelled to the United States to collect intelligence and staged political rallies while posing as Americans.

Russia's Internet Research Agency "had a strategic goal to sow discord in the US political system, including the 2016 US presidential election," the indictment states.

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein told reporters in announcing the charges that the investigation was not finished.

TRT World’s correspondent Jon Brain reports from Washington.

"Defendants posted derogatory information about a number of candidates, and by early to mid-2016, Defendants' operations included supporting the presidential campaign of then-candidate Donald J. Trump ... and disparaging Hillary Clinton," the court document said.

The indictment broadly echoes the conclusions of a January 2017 US intelligence assessment that said Russia had meddled in the election and that its goals eventually included aiding Trump.

In November 2016, the Republican candidate won a surprise electoral college victory over Democratic Party candidate Clinton, who won the popular vote.

Trump has never unequivocally accepted the intelligence report and has denounced Mueller's probe into whether his campaign colluded with the Kremlin as a "witch hunt."

President Trump has been briefed on the indictment announced on Friday, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said.

Some of those charged, posing as Americans, communicated with unwitting individuals associated with the Trump campaign, the indictment said.

Last year, two former Trump campaign aides pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI – charges brought by Mueller's office.

The indictment of the Russians, coupled with the FBI disclosure that it failed to heed a warning about the Florida high school shooter, were blows to the White House, still reeling from the fallout of a scandal involving a former aide accused of domestic abuse by two ex-wives.

Trump, who had hoped to focus the entire week on his infrastructure proposal, was closeted in the Oval Office as the reports rolled in, and his communications team was slow to respond to the ever-growing list of queries.

Julia Lyubova is in Moscow with Russia's reaction.

Russia calls US allegations of election meddling absurd