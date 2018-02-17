A Pakistani court on Saturday handed four death sentences to a man charged with raping and murdering a young girl, in a case that shocked the country and sparked major riots in his home district.

Imran Ali, 24, was on trial for the killing of six-year-old Zainab Ansari in the eastern city of Kasur last month.

He faces further charges in the cases of at least seven other children attacked in the Punjab city – five of whom were murdered – in a spate of assaults that had stoked fears a serial child killer was on the loose.

He has confessed to all eight attacks, including the death of Zainab.

Ali was handed four separate death sentences after being convicted of the rape and murder of Zainab, as well as terrorism charges, prosecutor general of Punjab province Ihtesham Qadir said after a special anti-terrorism court passed its judgement.

Under Pakistani law, crimes that are considered to have spread terror in society can be charged as acts of terrorism.

The prosecutors said he received further life imprisonment and fines totalling 3.2 million rupees ($30,000) for additional charges of hiding his victim's body.

One million rupees of the fine would be given in compensation to Zainab's family, public prosecutor Abdul Rauf Wattoo said.

Strict security was deployed outside Lahore's Kot Lakhpat prison at the time of the announcement of the judgement and every visitor was physically checked.