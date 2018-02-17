TÜRKİYE
Erdogan says Afrin operation close to victory
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkish military has cleared 300 square kilometres during Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin region.
President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech during the 6th Ordinary Provincial Congress Meeting of Turkey's ruling AK Party in Afyonkarahisar province of Turkey on February 17, 2018. / AA
By Saim Kurubas
February 17, 2018

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday said Turkey's ongoing operation in northwestern Syria is getting closer to "victory" with each passing day.

Erdogan addressed a large crowd prior to the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party's provincial congress in the central province of Afyonkarahisar.

"We are getting closer to victory with each passing day," Erdogan said.

Reiterating the aim of repatriating three million Syrian refugees, currently in Turkey, to their homes safely, Erdogan said the Turkish military had advanced 300 sq kms during the operation.

TRT World'sFrancis Collings has more. 

On January 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to clear YPG/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin region of Syria.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkey’s borders and the region as well as protect Syrians from terrorist oppression and cruelty.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey's rights based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions, its self-defence rights under the UN charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity, it said.

The military also said only terror targets were being destroyed and that "utmost care" is being taken to not harm civilians.

SOURCE:AA
