Kosovo continues to face issues as it marks decade of independence
Kosovo broke away from Serbia in 1999. It declared independence in 2008 and has been recognised by more than 100 countries. But it is yet to get membership of the United Nations and the European Union.
People cheer and take photos of Rita Ora's concert during celebration of the 10th anniversary of Kosovo's independence in Pristina, Kosovo on February 17, 2018. / Reuters
By Mazhar Ali
February 18, 2018

Two days of celebrations are taking place in Kosovo to mark a decade of independence. 

But Kosovo's independence remains a problematic issue.

Kosovo broke away from Serbia in 1999 and declared independence in 2008.

The country has so far been recognised by more than 100 countries around the world, including the major Western powers. 

However, five of the EU’s 28 members do not recognise Kosovo as sovereign.

Kosovo's membership to the UN also depends on the approval of nine out of fifteen members of the UN Security Council with no veto from the five permanent members. 

Russia had threatened in the past to use its veto power to block Kosovo's UN bid.

Those are not the only challenges faced by Kosovo where unemployment is over 40 percent and corruption and organised crime is rife.

TRT World's Iolo ap Dafydd reports from Pristina.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
