US support of the YPG is "a big mistake" and risks the future of Syria, Turkey's foreign minister said on Sunday at the Munich Security Conference.

"Choosing a terrorist organisation to defeat Daesh or another terrorist organisation is a big mistake," Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a panel discussion at the conference.

"It is not only about the threat towards Turkey. It is about the future of Syria," he said.

PKK and its Syrian offshoot YPG had captured large parts of northern Syria, after receiving US military aid.

Cavusoglu said that the PKK/YPG are not a genuine representative of the Syrian Kurds. He added it pressured rival groups in northwestern Syria and forced thousands of Kurds to leave their country.

"And now they are confiscating all the properties of these people. This is outrageous and unacceptable," he said.

The US administration has called the PKK/YPG a reliable ally in its fight against Daesh, despite strong protests by Turkey.