Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday vowed to continue the country's counter-terrorism efforts, brushing aside the identity or size of groups which threaten the country.

"We will open our hearts and arms to those who show amity towards us," Erdogan told a large crowd at the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party’s provincial congress in the capital Ankara.

"We don't look at the identity or size of those who incite enmity, threaten our independence and future."

He asserted that Turkey has begun to "bury" the terrorists of the YPG/PKK and Daesh groups - including in its current Operation Olive Branch in northwestern Syria.

Erdogan vowed to continue these efforts, saying: "Either they will leave this place and go to those who open their arms to them, or they will bury their weapons."

He also stressed: "No decision on any matter concerning our region can be taken if Turkey is not included."