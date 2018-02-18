Saudi Arabia on Sunday welcomed a draft United Nations resolution offered by Britain, the United States and France that would condemn Iran for failing to stop its ballistic missiles from falling into the hands of Yemen's Houthi group.

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Al Jubeir told Reuters news agency the measure, if passed, would help hold Iran accountable for what he described as its "exports of ballistic missiles" to the Iran-backed Houthi rebels, and "radical and aggressive" behaviour in the region, including support for terrorist groups.

A proxy war is playing out in Yemen between Iran and US ally Saudi Arabia. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015, backing government forces fighting Iran-allied Houthi rebels. Iran has denied supplying the Houthis with weapons.

"In order to ensure than Iran comports itself with international law, we must have firmer positions with regards to ballistic missiles and with regards to Iran's support for terrorism," Jubeir said in an interview during the annual Munich Security Conference. "Iran must be held accountable."

He said Iranian missiles were regularly used by Houthis "to target civilians in Yemen as well as inside Saudi Arabia."

Amendments in nuclear deal

Jubeir also called for changes to two aspects of the 2015 nuclear accord with Iran - cancellation of a so-called sunset provision, and expanded inspections to include non-declared and military sites.

The draft UN resolution, which needs to be adopted by February 26, is likely to face resistance from Russia. A resolution needs nine votes in favour and no vetoes by Russia, China, the United States, France or Britain to pass.