Two Syrian rebel factions announced they were merging on Sunday, in an apparent attempt to pre-empt a broader clash with Al Qaeda-linked militants in the country's fractured northwest.

"We, Ahrar al Sham and Nureddine al Zinki, announce our merger under the Syrian Liberation Front," the two groups announced.

Ahrar al Sham commander Hassan Soufan will become the leader of the new joint force, while Nureddine al Zinki commander Tawfiq Shahabuddin will serve as his deputy, Anadolu Agency reported.

Both groups have a strong presence in rebel-held parts of the country's north, along the border between the provinces of Aleppo and Idlib.

Idlib province is held mostly by Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS), an alliance dominated by militants once linked to Al Qaeda.

In their founding statement, the Syrian Liberation Front called on rebel groups to join their new movement.