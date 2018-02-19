WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bangladesh says over 8,000 Rohingya refugees willing to return to Myanmar
The return of Muslim Rohingya to Myanmar is part of a repatriation deal made between the two countries last year. But many refugees are reluctant to shift back to Myanmar where a brutal army crackdown forced tens of thousands from their homes.
Bangladesh says over 8,000 Rohingya refugees willing to return to Myanmar
Rohingya refugees walk at Jamtoli camp in the morning in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, January 22, 2018. / Reuters
Baba UmarBaba Umar
February 19, 2018

Bangladesh says more than 8000 Rohingya refugees are willing to return to Myanmar as part of a repatriation deal made between the two countries last year. 

The process has been delayed after Rohingya refugees refused to return, and the UN has warned that Myanmar hasn't yet guaranteed rights for the Rohingya. 

Still thousands of Rohingya continue to flee to Bangladesh. 

TRT World correspondent Sandra Gathmann has this report from Cox's Bazar.

Reluctant Rohingya

Myanmar insists it's ready to take back the Rohingya, but many refugees are still gripped by fear.

RECOMMENDED

Mohammed Osman is a Rohingya leader who says he's seen photos of the new reception centres Myanmar has built for them.

"I don't like the look of those camps. We don't trust the Myanmar government. They will take us back and kill us," he said.

But Bangladeshi officials in charge want to stick to the deal.

Mohammed Shamsud Douza of the Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commission said, "We have to motivate them and tell them that they will be better in that place. We have a land hungry country. Already one million people have been added to our population."

The International Organisation for Migration says the number of Rohingya who fled to Bangladesh since late August now stands at 688,000. 

The exodus began when the Myanmar military launched a brutal crackdown following insurgent raids on security forces on August. 25.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
US, UK, France, Germany welcome Syria ceasefire extension
Spain to regularise more than half a million undocumented migrants in landmark move
Syria to rebuild homes reduced to rubble by Assad regime: Erdogan
'Occupying military gang': Hollywood stars speak out against ICE brutality
Israel steps up demolitions in occupied East Jerusalem, breaches separation wall
Gunmen kill 10 in attack on Niger police post near Algeria border
Three French tourists drown after boat capsizes off Oman
'He left without a goodbye': Israeli strike kills Palestinian father's only son, blinds him in Gaza
Germany warns travellers to exercise caution after fatal ICE shooting in US
Chinese FM calls for security partnership with Islamic nations to address regional conflicts
Israel kills three Palestinians in Gaza City in latest ceasefire violation
Google to pay $68M to settle claims its voice assistant secretly recorded users
Japan PM: US alliance would collapse if Tokyo ignored Taiwan crisis
ICE agents to help with US delegation's security at Winter Olympics in Italy
France moves to ban social media for children under 15