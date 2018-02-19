Russian curlers said on Monday a coach told them that mixed doubles bronze medalist Alexander Krushelnitsky tested positive for a banned substance at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Women's skip Viktoria Moiseeva said the coach "came to tell us the news" late on Sunday.

She added the team wanted to comfort Krushelnitsky and his wife and curling partner Anastasia Bryzgalova but "we thought that there are no words to comfort now. We just tried to stay away."

"I would never believe someone on our team would do that," she said.

"I don't know how he could do such a thing and sleep at night because it's not only him, but it's the whole nation."

Russian Curling Federation president Dmitry Svishchev would not confirm the name of the athlete who tested positive, but told The Associated Press that Krushelnitsky tested clean as recently as January 22, the day before he flew to a pre-Olympic training camp in Japan.

Svishchev said it was possible that an athlete's food or drink had been spiked with meldonium, which was banned in 2016, and suggested rival Russian athletes or Russia's political enemies could be responsible.

Can't happen

"It can't happen at the Olympic Village because everyone eats the same canteen food," he said.

"It could happen at training camp or in the intervening period ... There's a possibility of it being something within the team, that something happened during training camp, or as a political means to achieve some goal."

The curling team trained in Japan in January, bringing in some Russian athletes who had not qualified for the Olympics as training partners.

Meldonium is the substance that tennis star Maria Sharapova was suspended for after testing positive at the Australian Open in 2016. Before it was banned, many Russian athletes used the drug, which is designed for people with heart problems.

IOC spokesman Mark Adams says a failed doping test by a Russian athlete could keep the country's banned team from being reinstated and marching under the national flag at the closing ceremony.

Adams confirmed the positive test and says it could have "consequences" in evaluating the behavior of Russian athletes. He declined to name the athlete.

A positive sample